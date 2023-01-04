Tricycle rider killed by suspected cultists in Anambra

A tricycle operator has been killed by hoodlums suspected to be cultists in Ifite, Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State, North east Nigeria.

The incident occurred Tuesday evening close to the back gate of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

The deceased was left in a pool of his own blood after being shot.

A student who did not want to be named said: “For the past two or three days, there have been records of young people being gunned down and that of today happened at UNIZIK school gate in Ifite Awka.”

Police spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, said it was cult-related.

He said the Command’s operatives have intensified surveillance in the city.

Ikenga said: “Our operatives have been deployed in the area and the situation is closely monitored.

“Preliminary information shows that the shooting is a result of a cult-related clash between two rival groups.

“Police patrols have been intensified within Awka and other sides of the state.”

The Nation