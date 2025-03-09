Tributes pour in for late ADC to ex-President Jonathan

Tributes poured in when Deputy Inspector General of Police Moses Jitoboh, former Aide-de-Camp to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, was laid to rest in his hometown, Trofani, Sagbama, Bayelsa State on Saturday.

Notable figures at the funeral included Jonathan; Bayelsa State Governor; Douye Diri, and his predecessor, Senator Seriake Dickson.

Also in attendance was the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun.

In his tribute, Jonathan reflected on his first meeting with Jitoboh when he was Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State.

He praised Jitoboh’s dedicated service to him and Nigeria.

He called the death painful and urged Jitoboh’s family to find comfort in his exemplary life.

He recalled creating the Chief Security Officer role in the Presidency for Jitoboh.

He added that Jitoboh’s legacy would be remembered for years.

He prayed for God’s strength for the family during this difficult time.

Jonathan stated: “I saw in him a bright future, and that’s why I brought him to Abuja as my ADC when I was Vice President.

“I created the CSO position for Moses.

“He passed too young, but we thank God for his life.”

On his part, the Bayelsa State governor described Jitoboh as humble, peaceful, and result-driven.

He noted that Jitoboh’s passing would be mourned not only by his family but by the entire Ijaw nation.

Diri shared that Jitoboh had visited him and explained his decision to pursue justice over a case with the Nigeria Police, highlighting his commitment to fairness.

He said Jitoboh’s death was a great loss to Trofani, the Ijaw nation, and Nigeria.

He prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

Diri added: “Moses was humble, peaceful, and always sought justice and equity.

“He was a true friend and a champion for the development of the Ijaw people.”

In his tribute, the Inspector-General of Police, represented by DIG Basil Idegwu, remembered Jitoboh as a courageous, forthright, and disciplined officer.

Egbetokun acknowledged the pain of Jitoboh’s passing but encouraged his family to take comfort in his successful life and lasting contributions.

Bishop Peter Leghemo, in a sermon titled: “The Greatest Achievement,” reminded the congregation that death is inevitable but urged people to ensure their names are in the book of life.

