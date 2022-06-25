Tribute to my mother, by Yemi Adebowale

Call her “a mother for all” and you will be right. That’s my mother, mama Susan Taiwo Adebowale who passed on at 85 last Sunday in Mende, Maryland, Kosofe LG of Lagos State. Just like the late famed mother Theresa of Calcutta, who lived a life of service to humanity, my mother lived for all, taking care of the children of family, friends and relations. Mama Maryland, as many love to call her, having settled in Maryland, Lagos with her late husband, 65 years ago, was our own “Mother Theresa of Maryland.” Mama, who was a successful trader and community leader, shared her life with many.

Hers was a happy life rich in service to humankind. This was the central focus of my mother’s days on planet earth.

Mama Maryland was a woman of astonishing determination, modest and without slyness. She was continuously enthusiastic to see the best in others. She carried herself with grace and difference. Many will never forget how she raised and improved the lives of countless people and readily overextended a helpful hand to those she hardly knew. She willingly did kindnesses without asking for reciprocity. Mama possessed that angelic capacity to know just how to enhance the life of people around her.

Born in Erigo, Ijebu North-east LG of Ogun State in 1936 to Ijebu parents, Mama Maryland relocated to Lagos as a teenager to live with her elder brother, late Joel Adesina. It was while living with him that she married my late father. The matrimony produced six children. Mama went into trading and became a huge success in her native Mende. She was the Otun Iyalode of Mende.

Mama Maryland had a major health challenge at old age. She was 75 then, but she remained undaunted. Even when it was clear that the end was near, she was fearless. The ailment took her right hand but she quickly learnt to use her left hand for feeding. She never for once challenged her creator for her health misfortune. Rather, her faith was strengthened and ceaselessly prayed. By God’s unlimited grace and her absolute indefatigable spirit, she lived for another 10 years.

Mama Maryland has returned to her maker a victorious soul. I’m convinced that Almighty God (pleased and approvingly) told her on arrival, “welcome and well done my child.” My mother lived a virtuous life. She ran very well and finished her race distinctly. May her specimen of prudent and virtuous living continue to challenge us as we continue to run. As excruciating as it is to say farewell to Mama Maryland, I give praise and thanks to my father in heaven for making it possible for me to experience this world through her. Through her, I have learnt not to mourn like an unbeliever. I also take solace in the treasured writings of Arabian Kahlil Gibran who said, “in the heart of every winter, there throbs a spring, and behind the veil of each night, a smiling morning.”

Mama Maryland, not even death could dim your star on earth. You stood for all that is respectable, honourable and great in life. The candle of love you lit in our hearts shall never be put out. May Almighty God continue to bless you in his kingdom. Mama Maryland remains immortal as long as reminiscence lives. The countless people whose lives she touched continue to hold her in enduring esteem and affection. Rest in peace my dear mother. Rest in peace. Rest in peace.

