Tribunal verdict: Panic in Kano

There are fears in Kano following the sacking of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigerian People’s Party by the governorship election petitions tribunal.

Traders have started locking their shops in Kano major markets as people are rushing to go home.

ALSO READ:

Breaking: Tribunal upturns Gov. Yusuf’s victory, declares APC winner

Photo as Chief Omolale’s daughter marries in Lagos

House of Reps Member mourns as Rivers State lawmaker dies

The tribunal had ordered the withdrawal of certificate of return from Govenor Yusuf and directed that a new one should be issued to the All Progressives Congress Governorship Candidate, Nasiru Gawuna.