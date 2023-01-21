Tribunal verdict: Osun APC declares seven-day fasting, prayer

The All Progressives Congress in Osun State has urged its members to commence a seven-day fasting and prayer to seek the face of God over the impending judgment of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in the state.

The party made the demand of members in a statement issued on Friday by the acting State Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal.

It called on members to start the fasting and prayer on Friday (yesterday) so that the judgment could be in favour of former Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

Lawal said it had become necessary for the party to resort to supplications after having done everything legally possible before the tribunal for the retrieval of Oyetola’s mandate.

He reminded party members and supporters that everything required prayers and supplications for the attainment of perfection and “as a potent insulation against the powers and principalities of the underworld.

“I believe in the efficacy of prayers and that there are no challenges that are greater than the powers of prayers.

“I appeal to APC members not to treat the fasting and prayers session with levity. I am convinced that God will perform wonders through the collective prayers of party members.

“It is important for APC members to remember to pray for continuous good health for Oyetola and his deputy, Mr Bennedict Alabi, as well as members of their families during the fasting and prayer session.

“Pray for quick restoration of Osun’s lost and dwindling glory among the comity of states in Nigeria.”

Lawal also tasked the APC members to remember to pray for the success of the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and other candidates in the forthcoming general election.

He equally called for prayers against shedding of blood by those he called desperate and disgruntled politicians who might want to introduce violence into the conduct of the general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports Oyetola had on August 5, 2022 filed a suit before the tribunal, challenging the victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party in the governorship election held in the state on July 16, 2022.

The tribunal, however, adjourned on January 13 for judgment after counsels to the petitioners and the respondents had submitted their written addresses and same adopted by the tribunal.

The Chairman of the three-man tribunal, Justice Tertsea Kume, had reserved judgment for a later date, which, he said, would be communicated to the parties in the matter.