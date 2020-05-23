The Kogi State Elections Petitions Tribunal has dismissed the petition of Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party challenging the election of Governor Yahaya Bello of the All Progressives Congress.

The PDP candidate challenged the election of Bello in the November 16, 2019 governorship election in Kogi State.

Wada, in his petition, alleged that the election was marred by violence and other irregularities, including corrupt practices.

Delivering the majority judgement, the Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Kashim Kaigama, dismissed Wada’s petition on the grounds that it was lacking in merit.

The Tribunal held that the evidence of some of the witnesses was contradictory and amounted to documentary hearsay.

The tribunal further awarded a cost of N500,000 to be paid by each petitioner to each of the respondents.

However, a member of the tribunal, Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele, disagreed with the judgement.

In his dissenting judgement, Ovbiagele held that Bello was not the duly elected governor of Kogi State.

“I hereby nullify the election of the Bello and make an order that the Independent National Electoral Commission to conduct fresh elections within three months from today,” the Judge held.