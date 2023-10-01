Tribunal sacks Osun PDP lawmaker, orders election rerun 

The National and State Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal sitting at Osogbo, Osun State on Saturday nullified the election of Awoyeye Jeremiah (PDP-Ife Central).

This followed a petition filed by Adejobi Johnson of the All Progressives Congress challenging the outcome of the March 18 poll.

Johnson prayed the court to nullify the election citing failure on the part of the Independent National Electoral Commission to apply the principle of margin of lead in declaring a winner at election

Having sacked Jeremiah, the Tribunal ordered INEC to conduct a fresh election in 26 polling units in the constituency.

In the unanimous judgment of the three-man Tribunal, led by Justice V. Eboreime, it ruled that Johnson proved that INEC did not comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Eboreime said the manual for the election used to declare Jeremiah as the winner was questionable.

Speaking after the ruling, INEC’s counsel, Vilba Kintai, and Nurudeen Kareem, counsel to Jeremiah, said they would appeal against the judgment.