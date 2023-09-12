Tribunal sacks another Kano NNPP lawmaker for forgery

The National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal has affirmed that Idris Dankawi of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has forged his West African School Certificate (WAEC), submitted to contest the election of Kumbotso House of Representatives Federal Constituency.

His opponent, Munir Babba Danagudi of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had filed a petition praying to the court to declare that Dankawi forged his Secondary School Certificate to secure admission into Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Kaduna.

In the judgement of the three man panel led by Justice I.P Chima averred that Idris Dankawi of NNPP forged his WAEC certificate and accordingly voided the election.

READ ALSO:

NASENI boss receives briefings from management, pledges to learn from, correct past mistakes

Just in: Acting IGP announces committee to review firearms licensing

Nomadic politicians Atiku promoted over loyal PDP members will leave soon, Olayinka slams Bwala, Pedro Obaseki

The Tribunal ordered INEC to set aside the Certificate of Return given to Dankawi and declare Munir Babba Danagudi the winner of the Kumbotso Federal Constituency election held on 25th Feb. March.

The judge said, “having been satisfied with the provision of the law, we hereby declare and return Munir Babba Danagudi as the winner of the Kumbotso Federal House Representatives Election. All parties bear their own cost.”

Last month, the tribunal had sacked Muktar Yarima, NNPP lawmaker representing Tarauni federal constituency, over a similar issue.

The three-member tribunal had ruled that the primary school certificate submitted by Yarima to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to support his qualifications, was forged.