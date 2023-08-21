Tribunal reserves judgment in Kano governorship election petition

The Kano state governorship election petition tribunal has reserved judgment in the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging the victory of Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).
The chair of the three-man panel, Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay, who promised on behalf of the panel to be fair to all parties, said the judgment would come earlier than the 180 days allowed by the law.
The adjournment came after all parties made their final addresses with the APC urging the tribunal to uphold the petition and return Nasir Gawuna as the winner of the election while INEC, NNPP and Yusuf urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition.