Justice Halima Shamaki, the Chairman of Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, on Wednesday ordered the Nigeria Police Force to tender the March 23 governorship election results before the tribunal.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Peoples Democratic Party gubernatorial candidate, Abba Yusuf, and his party are challenging the declaration of Abdullahi Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the March 23 election.

Justice Shamaki ordered the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, to produce the documents demanded by the petitioners on August 5.

Earlier, Counsel to the petitioners, Adegboyega Awomolo )SAN), in his prayers pleaded with the tribunal to order the CP to provide to the PDP the election result documents that were given to the police.

Earlier, Police Superintendent Sunday Ekwe, the Officer-in-Charge of Legal Department, Kano Command, told the tribunal that the command received the subpoena on July 30 at about 4:45pm requesting the Commissioner to provide some election documents used during the governorship election.

Ekwe prayed the tribunal to grant them time to go back to the command and check their records to ascertain if they have such documents in their custody.

Justice Halima adjourned until August 1 for continuation of hearing.