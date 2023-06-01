Tribunal knocks Labour Party lawyers over ‘disorganised’ documents

The panel of justices of the Presidential Election Petitions Court has criticised the lawyers of the Labour Party (LP) over their non-organisation of documents sought to be tendered as exhibits.

The justices took turns to criticise the failure of the lawyers to organise the forms EC8A series (result sheets) sought to be tendered before the court.

Counsel for LP, Emeka Okpoko (SAN) had announced the documents for Benue and Rivers states, but failed to present the total number of documents from the 23 and 21 local government areas.

The court had on Tuesday begun full trial in the petitions by the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar; Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi; and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Chichi Ojei, challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Following the conclusion of evidence by LP’s first witness, the lead counsel to LP, Livy Uzoukwu (SAN) informed the court that they had applied for subpoena for the remaining witnesses to appear before the court.

Earlier, the court admitted four documents labelled as EC11A, EC9, EC11, EC94 comprising the narcotic and money laundering forfeiture judgement of District Court of Northern District, Illinois, Eastern Division, USA; a letter of withdrawal of Kashim Shettima as senatorial candidate of the APC in Borno State and others tendered by the LP.