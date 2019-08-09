The Peoples Democratic Party Gubernatorial candidate for Niger state, Umar Nasko, has declared that he is confident the tribunal will soon rule in his favour as the authentic winner of the 2019 Governorship elections.

Nasko while calling on Muslim Ummahs to pray for the country, in his Sallah Message made available to Journalists on Friday said that the harassment, killings and the heated dimension the 2019 Election took will do no one any good.

Nasko said that reclaiming his stolen mandate of becoming Niger state Governor is not negotiable, adding that “I will be declared winner soon”.

According to him “I am a firm believer of the rule of law and democratic tenets, and this is one of the reasons why I have after the elections approached the election tribunal to tender all issues relating to forgeries and electoral malpractices.

He said: “With what I witnessed in the last Election, I am confident in not too distant time our mandate to lead Niger state will be restored.

“The truth is, after the 2015 General Elections which saw opposition winning, one would expect that we have raised above election malpractices and shenanigans, but the 2019 Elections leaves much to be desired, the harassment, and killings and the heated dimension the 2019 Election took will do no one any good.”

However, the PDP Gubernatorial candidate said “irrespective of the challenges and the shortcomings of the election, the best way to form a Government is through the ballot, through a transparent electoral process and only Government can guaranty such”.

While calling on Muslim Ummahs to be resolute in prayers as the Eid-el-Kabir is marked, Umar Nasko called on the Government to tolerate stiff and virile opposition.

According to him “the Government needs to tolerate stiff and virile opposition, maintain law and order and set out measures to tackle banditry, criminality, ethnic tension and unnecessary upheavals through scientific measures and tactics”.

He also called on the Federal Government to hasten and facilitate the release of all pro-democracy activists including persons kidnapped by bandits.

He added: “Government should look at the demands of the Pros which is about Good Governance and a good society for all, especially coming out from an election. It is true we do not need any revolution but Nigerians need good governance, jobs, quality education, good take home pay and security.”