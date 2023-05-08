Tribunal dismisses AA’s petition challenging Tinubu’s victory

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja has struck out the petition by the Action Alliance challenging the victory of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, of the All Progressives Congress.

The five-member panel are Justices Haruna Simon Tsammani, Stephen Adah, Bolaji Yusuf, Moses Ugo and Abba Mohammed.

The Presiding Justice, Justice Tsammani, held that the dismissal was in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

Earlier, two lawyers: Oba Maduabuchi (SAN) and Malachy Nwaekpe, announced their appearances for the AA.

Both lawyers claimed to have been instructed by different factions of the political parties to withdraw the petition.

The party’s presidential candidate, David Okonigbuan, had brought the petition against the Independent National Electoral Commission, APC, Tinubu and Hamza Al-Mustapha challenging his exclusion from the election.

The party also fielded Al-Mustapha as the presidential candidate listed by the INEC.