Tribunal: Coalition tasks judiciary on justice, respect for rule of law

The Coalition of Support Groups (CSG), has called on the judiciary to uphold justice and rule of law in the ongoing electoral tribunals across the country.

Mr Daniel Dumije, National Coordinator and Chairman of the group, made the call at a news conference on Friday in Abuja.

The Conference is tagged, “The State of the Nation’s Democracy, Constitution and the Independence of the Judiciary.”

Dumije said that the call had become imperative in view of the high number of politicians seeking redress at the court after the February General Elections.

According to him, the people see the judiciary as the last hope and where they can get justice, and as such, should not be disappointed.

“We, as CSG national and state bodies, have observed with utmost displeasure, the deteriorating state of the nation’s rule of law.

“There is, therefore, the need to deepen the independence of the judiciary.”

He urged legal practitioners to respect the law when addressing the concerns of aggrieved politicians, particularly election matters.

He reminded Nigerians of the need to collectively work hard to uphold the sanctity of the existence of the Nigerian nation.

“The onus is on you and I to make Nigeria greater than our forefathers did at their time.

“We will continue to support those saddled with the responsibility of steering the wheels of the nation in our journey to greatness for the good of all,” he said.

Earlier, Blessing Elaigwu, National Secretary, CSG, said that the independence of the judiciary and respect for the rule of law, were crucial in stabilising Nigeria’s democracy.

According to her, the judiciary arm of government is not only responsible for interpretation of the law, but also checks the excesses of the executive arm of government.

“They also serve as the custodian of the constitution and watchdogs of the rights and liberties of her citizens.

“The judiciary also settles disputes between individuals, parties or between organisations,” she said.

Elaigwu said that the popular definition of democracy was government of the people by the people and for the people and not autocracy.

She, therefore, stressed the need to respect the freedom of citizens to hold peaceful and lawful protests to air their minds.

“We will continue to be law abiding, but we are appealing to law enforcement agencies to carry out their duties of upholding the rules as enshrined in the constitution.

“By doing so, law defaulters will not have their way into government positions,” she said.