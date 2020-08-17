The Bayelsa State Governorship Election Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Monday annulled the election of Governor Duoye Diri.

The Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party approached the Tribunal seeking the cancellation of the election because it was not included in the election, which held on November 16, 2019.

Delivering judgment, Justice Yunusa Musa upheld the prayer of ANDP and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to conduct a fresh election in Bayelsa State within 90 days.

NAN reports that on August 15, the Tribunal upheld the election of Diri and his Deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

The Tribunal in an unanimous decision, dismissed the first petition filed by the Alliance for Democracy and its candidate, Owei Woniwei, for want of merit.

The Tribunal held that the petitioners failed to by way of credible evidence prove that Ewhrudjakpo tendered forged certificate to INEC.

In the lead judgment that was read by Justice S.M. Owoduni, the Tribunal further held that the petitioners failed to also establish the allegation that Ewhrudjakpo falsified his age.

Describing the case as “unnecessary waste of time of the court”, the Tribunal upheld the preliminary objections that Diri, Ewhrudjakpo and the Peoples Democratic Party lodged to challenge the competence of the petition.

The AD and its candidate had in their petition alleged that Ewhrudjakpo altered the name on the National Youth Service Corps certificate he presented to INEC for the purpose of the governorship election that held on November 19, 2019.