Tribunal affirms Kefas as Taraba State Governor

The Taraba Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Jalingo on Saturday upheld the election of Agbu Kefas of the Peoples Democratic Party as the governor of the state.

It dismissed the petition filed by the New Nigerian Peoples Party and its governorship candidate Prof. Yahaya Sani.

The three-man panel headed by Justice Ayo Sunmonu dismissed the petition on the ground of lack of sufficient evidence.

Sunmonu said the petitioners failed to justify the relief they sought for.

“The petitioner failed to prove his ground that the governor was not duly elected and therefore the petition lacked merit,” he said.

Sam Adda, the counsel to Kefas, applauded the judgement.

“It is a landmark judgment,” Agbu said.

The NNPP and its gubernatorial candidate had filed a petition before the tribunal seeking for the cancellation of the election alleging that it was characterised by irregularities.

The other relief sought by the NNPP was for the tribunal to order for a fresh election in the state.

Apart from the alleged irregularities, the party also alleged non-compliance with the Electoral Act, 2022 as a major reason for the demand for the cancellation of the election among others.