The Bayelsa State Governorship Election Tribunal sitting in Abuja has affirmed the election of Senator Duoye Diri as the Bayelsa State Governor.

The Tribunal delivered its judgment on Saturday.

In an unanimous judgment delivered by Justice O. Owodunni, the Tribunal held that the petition, filed by Owei Woniwei of the Alliance for Democracy, was incompetent and lacks merit.

The Tribunal further held that the petitioner failed to prove the allegations of the forged declaration of age and National Youth Service Corps Discharge Certificate levelled against the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.