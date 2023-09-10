Tribunal affirms election of Benue APC Rep

The National/State Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal sitting in Makurdi has affirmed the election of Rep. Philip Agbese of the All Progressives Congress for Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue State.

The three-member tribunal, headed by Justice Emeka Dada, delivered the judgement on Saturday in Makurdi.

In the unanimous judgement, the tribunal dismissed the petitions of the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party candidates challenging the election.

Dada said the PDP’s petition was faulty because unlawful exclusion was not a sufficient ground for election petition and it was a pre-election matter.

He said that the petitioner was unable to prove the case of noncompliance and therefore dismissed it.

Dada said that the LP candidate, Ralph Ogbodo, failed to discharge the burden of proof of non compliance and other irregularities complained of, thereby contravening the position of the Electoral Act.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the two candidates had dragged Agbese to the tribunal challenging his victory and declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

In their separate petitions, they prayed among other things for an order voiding the return of the respondent as the lawful winner of the election.

Speaking after the judgement, Adetunji Oso, who appeared for Agbese, told journalists that “justice has been done” and that his client would continue to discharge his duties as the duly elected member representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency.