The absence of a prosecution counsel, Patrick Ogele, on Friday in an FCT High Court, Nyanya stalled the trial of two former traffic wardens standing trial for the alleged killing of Ogar Jumbo, an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The police charged Idoko Sunday and Katdel Dabit with assault and excessive use of force.

At the resumed hearing of the case, counsel to the family of the deceased, Ishiaku Shirimai, informed the court that the prosecution informed him that he was sick and could not be in the court.

Shirimai said the matter was for cross-examination of the fourth prosecution witness, Ada, wife of the deceased.

Justice Mauwaiya Baba-Idris after listening to him, adjourned the matter until October 28 and 29.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the police alleged that the autopsy result carried out on the deceased showed that his death was due to blunt force injury to the head, multiple skin and soft tissue injuries on the fore head and face.