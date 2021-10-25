Trial of Nnamdi Kanu will lead to end of IPOB – Presidency

The Presidency has expressed confidence that the conclusion of the ongoing trial of the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, will lead to the end of the group.

The Presidency spoke in reaction to an Editorial by The Economist, a London, United Kingdom-based magazine.

The magazine had faulted the Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari on several fronts, including the war against banditry and insurgency, the economy and handling of the IPOB issue.

Reacting through the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, the Presidency said: “In the South-East, IPOB – which the Economist rightly describes as “delusional” – the arrest and present trial of the terrorist leader of the group is the beginning of its demise.

“The President’s administration is redoubling efforts to have IPOB rightfully designated as a terrorist group by our allies outside of Nigeria – an act which will collapse their ability to transact gains from crime and extortion in foreign currencies.

“It is important to remind the Economist and the global media that this group’s aggression and widespread presence on social media does not reflect their public support, for which they have none: all elected governors, all elected politicians and all elected state assemblies in the South-East – which IPOB claim to be part of their fantasy kingdom – reject them completely.”