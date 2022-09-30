Trial of Chinese for alleged murder of girlfriend in Kano stalled

The absence of legal representation on Thursday stalled the trial of a Chinese national, Geng Quangrong, 47, before a Kano High Court for allegedly killing his Nigerian girlfriend, Ummukulsum Sani, 22.

Geng, who lives in Nassarawa GRA Quarters, was arraigned on September 21 before a Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court.

He was charged for culpable homicide contrary to section 221 of the Penal Code.

When the case came up for re-arraignment on Thursday, Geng sought for an adjournment to enable him engage a lawyer to represent him.

The Kano State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Musa Abdullahi-Lawan, did not object the prayer.

Abdullahi-Lawan said: “Obviously this case will not go on today without a counsel standing for the suspect.

“It is capital offence in nature.

“In the circumstances of the defendant not having a legal representation, we apply for a short adjournment.”

The presiding judge, Justice Sanusi Ado-Ma’aji, ordered the remand of Geng in a Correctional Centre and adjourned the matter until October 4, 2022 for arraignment.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the police alleged that Geng went to the residence of Sani in Janbulo Quarters, Kano on September 16 and stabbed her in the neck with a sharp object over a misunderstanding.