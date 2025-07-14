Trendupp Awards 2025: Glitz, humour, awkward moments, big wins

Let’s be honest: award shows can feel like a drag. But not this one. The Trendupp Awards 2025, now in its fifth year, pulled off a night that was somehow fun, chaotic, classy, and completely unserious in the best way.
Held at the Balmoral Hall in Lagos, the event brought together Nigeria’s biggest and loudest content creators for a celebration of everything digital.
And while it definitely stretched into the “my feet hurt now” zone, it still managed to keep the energy high and the vibes fresh.
I didn’t stay till the very end (don’t judge me, it was LONG), but here’s everything that stood out before I slipped out, including 16 award winners, a surprise performance, and the host who somehow never runs out of steam.
Hosting again (because who else?), KieKie brought her usual mix of sass, style, and “did she really just say that?” energy. This was her fifth time hosting Trendupp, and at this point, she’s basically the face of the show. KieKie kept the energy moving, cracked the kind of jokes only creators would get, and somehow made it feel like you were at a house party, with a really expensive dress code.
Midway through the ceremony, singer Faith took the stage and… wow. No bells, no backup dancers, just her voice and soft lighting. It was that rare moment when a room full of influencers stopped filming and just listened. Definitely one of the standout performances of the night.
Also Read
- Rivers: Court bars Ibas from inaugurating appointees
- Sultan of Sokoto mourns passage of Oba Adetona
- Breaking: FG declares public holiday in honour of Buhari
- Igbo diaspora group calls for establishment of association of hunters to combat bandit, terror attacks
- Adamawa provides relief items to 7,220 IDPs in Lamurde LGA
Here are the 16 winners I managed to catch before I dipped, and honestly, each one brought something different to the table:
Valor Reviews – Force of Tech Content
Makes gadgets sound like poetry. A clean, no-brainer win.
Jay Onair – Force of Online Sensation
The guy behind every viral “On the streets of Lagos” moment you’ve reposted.
Bet9ja – Force of Collaboration
They’ve partnered with literally everyone this year. Makes sense.
Pooja Media – Force of X (Twitter)
Twitter king. Short, sharp, shady. The timeline is his kingdom.
Nons Miraj – Force of YouTube
Host of the Hunt Game on YouTube.
Tomike Adeoye – Force of Instagram
Queen of colour-coordinated fits—Tomike’s style is non-stop slay.
King Mitchy – Force of Social Good
Content creator, philanthropist, and social media influencer..
Folagade Banks – Force of Comedy Skit
Relatable, hilarious, and has probably made your whole office laugh at least once.
Hauwa – Force of Creative Art
Witty and humorous storytelling creator.
Isbae U – Force of the Pod
Podcast owner of Curiosity Made Me Ask, every convo leaves you knowing more
Opeyemi Famakin – Force of Food Content
YouTube’s foodie compass.
Emerging Force: Samuel Banks
Nigerian skit maker, influencer, and content creator
Force of Virality: Jarvis & Peller
Peller’s cheeky awards ceremony kiss with Jarvis broke X the second it happened
Force of Lifestyle Content: Liquorose
Big Brother Naija alum turned fashion influencer—everything she touches trends.
Force of TikTok: Crispdal
“Lagos stress” but make it comedy
Force of Influence (Nigeria): Veekee James
From Ajegunle to Forbes 30 under 30—Veekee’s designs turn heads and headlines
Pepsi Came to Play
You couldn’t miss them. From the screen graphics to the branded corners, Pepsi was clearly one of the night’s biggest backers — and it worked. The whole space felt fun, fresh, fizzy (pun intended).
And those LED walls? They made everything look 10x more expensive.
Was it long? Yes. Was it worth it? Also yes.
The awards gave a little bit of everything: Glitz, drama, humour, awkward moments, big wins, and a solid reminder that Nigeria’s creator space is not slowing down anytime soon.
I came for the content. I stayed for the chaos. I left with sore feet. And a full camera roll. Not bad for a Sunday night out in Lagos, you know.