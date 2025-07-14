Trendupp Awards 2025: Glitz, humour, awkward moments, big wins

Let’s be honest: award shows can feel like a drag. But not this one. The Trendupp Awards 2025, now in its fifth year, pulled off a night that was somehow fun, chaotic, classy, and completely unserious in the best way.

Held at the Balmoral Hall in Lagos, the event brought together Nigeria’s biggest and loudest content creators for a celebration of everything digital.

And while it definitely stretched into the “my feet hurt now” zone, it still managed to keep the energy high and the vibes fresh.

I didn’t stay till the very end (don’t judge me, it was LONG), but here’s everything that stood out before I slipped out, including 16 award winners, a surprise performance, and the host who somehow never runs out of steam.

Hosting again (because who else?), KieKie brought her usual mix of sass, style, and “did she really just say that?” energy. This was her fifth time hosting Trendupp, and at this point, she’s basically the face of the show. KieKie kept the energy moving, cracked the kind of jokes only creators would get, and somehow made it feel like you were at a house party, with a really expensive dress code.

Midway through the ceremony, singer Faith took the stage and… wow. No bells, no backup dancers, just her voice and soft lighting. It was that rare moment when a room full of influencers stopped filming and just listened. Definitely one of the standout performances of the night.

Here are the 16 winners I managed to catch before I dipped, and honestly, each one brought something different to the table:

Valor Reviews – Force of Tech Content

Makes gadgets sound like poetry. A clean, no-brainer win.

Jay Onair – Force of Online Sensation

The guy behind every viral “On the streets of Lagos” moment you’ve reposted.

Bet9ja – Force of Collaboration

They’ve partnered with literally everyone this year. Makes sense.

Pooja Media – Force of X (Twitter)

Twitter king. Short, sharp, shady. The timeline is his kingdom.

Nons Miraj – Force of YouTube

Host of the Hunt Game on YouTube.

Tomike Adeoye – Force of Instagram

Queen of colour-coordinated fits—Tomike’s style is non-stop slay.

King Mitchy – Force of Social Good

Content creator, philanthropist, and social media influencer..

Folagade Banks – Force of Comedy Skit

Relatable, hilarious, and has probably made your whole office laugh at least once.

Hauwa – Force of Creative Art

Witty and humorous storytelling creator.

Isbae U – Force of the Pod

Podcast owner of Curiosity Made Me Ask, every convo leaves you knowing more

Opeyemi Famakin – Force of Food Content

YouTube’s foodie compass.

Emerging Force: Samuel Banks

Nigerian skit maker, influencer, and content creator

Force of Virality: Jarvis & Peller

Peller’s cheeky awards ceremony kiss with Jarvis broke X the second it happened

Force of Lifestyle Content: Liquorose

Big Brother Naija alum turned fashion influencer—everything she touches trends.

Force of TikTok: Crispdal

“Lagos stress” but make it comedy

Force of Influence (Nigeria): Veekee James

From Ajegunle to Forbes 30 under 30—Veekee’s designs turn heads and headlines

Pepsi Came to Play

You couldn’t miss them. From the screen graphics to the branded corners, Pepsi was clearly one of the night’s biggest backers — and it worked. The whole space felt fun, fresh, fizzy (pun intended).

And those LED walls? They made everything look 10x more expensive.

Was it long? Yes. Was it worth it? Also yes.

The awards gave a little bit of everything: Glitz, drama, humour, awkward moments, big wins, and a solid reminder that Nigeria’s creator space is not slowing down anytime soon.

I came for the content. I stayed for the chaos. I left with sore feet. And a full camera roll. Not bad for a Sunday night out in Lagos, you know.

