Trees kill four at Jattu Market during rainfall

Four big trees fell on Monday at the popular Jattu Market in Etsako West Local Government of Edo killing four persons and injuring many others.

A News Agency of Nigeria correspondent, who visited the scene of the incident, reports that the trees came down following a storm and prolonged rainfall.

The Chairman of the council, Marvellous Zibiri confirmed the death of the persons while speaking to newsmen at the market.

“At about 9am on Monday, I got a call from my Vice Chairman and the Supervisory Councilor for Environment about the incident.

“During the rain, four trees in the market fell simultaneously while people took cover under the trees thereby killing four persons and many injured.

”So far, we have been able to recover four bodies and we have taken them to the mortuary while those who sustained injuries are at the hospital for treatment,” Zibiri said.

Zibiri added that rescue operation was still ongoing as the trees were being cut to confirm if there were other bodies under the trees.

The Chairman described the incident as tragic and sympathised with families who lost their loved ones at the market.

He, however, appealed to residents to stay indoors whenever it was raining.

NAN recalls that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) had predicted thunderstorms and rains from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

The agency urged the public to take adequate precautions as strong winds may precede the rains during the period.

