Treat yourself to thrilling programmes this weekend on GOtv Supa

GOtv, your one-stop shop for everything entertainment, is back this week with loads of amazing goodies scheduled for the weekend!

Customers on the GOtv Supa package are guaranteed bucket loads of programmes from movies to shows, TLnovelas, sports and kiddies entertainment.

So, if you are spoilt for choice, we’ve done the honours of compiling a list of must-watch shows for you and your family.

Begin the week with exciting episodes of The Rishantes.

The members of the Rishante family seem to have power, wealth and even romance but beneath the surface, some underlying powers and events could lead the family to a cataclysmic ending.

Catch some of your favourite actors’ weekdays on AM Urban (channel 6) at 8pm.

Talk with Toke Makinwa continues this Friday at 4:30pm on Honey (channel 57).

Some of your A-list celebrities join the Nigerian media personality in her tell-all talk reality show.

She takes over as host for a sit-down with Africa’s most well-known and intriguing personalities.

On the sporting scene, the action continues this Saturday with the WWE SmackDown Episode 1162 at 2pm (Channel 36).

Toni Storm has laid down a challenge to “The Queen” Charlotte Flair and is determined to prove she is worthy of taking on one of the legends of the women’s roster.

There is more action this weekend for basketball lovers, as the live Regular Season clash this week features the Clippers, as they welcome the Golden State Warriors to the Staples Center in Los Angeles for a California derby on Friday at 10:30pm live on ESPN (GOtv channel 37).

Get into the TGIF mood with the Energy Gad and Vibes Machine, Do2dtu for Turn Up Friday, every Friday at 9:30pm on Africa Magic Urban (channel 6).

Are you ready to get in the Owambe mood this weekend?

Tee A and your favorite live band will be taking you on a party groove with Owambe Saturday at 9pm on AM Urban (channel 6).

With such a loaded line-up, there is no other place for you to remain tuned to than on GOtv.

Reconnect or upgrade to GOtv Supa for N5,500 per month.

What are you waiting for?

For more information on this offer as well as other products and services, visit www.gotvafrica.com.

Also, download the MyGOtv app which is available to iOS and Android users to manage your account or select the Auto-Renewal option to stay connected to quality entertainment without interruptions.