The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria has appealed to major stakeholders to evolve lasting solution to the declining standard of education in the country.

Kelvin Nwankwo, the National Deputy President of the council, made the appeal in an interview with newsmen in Abakaliki on Monday.

Nwankwo attributed the decline to what he described as “status symbol” among parents and guardians, saying that most parents had a misconception about public schools.

He further said that politics and the commercialisation of education, among other factors, also contributed to the depopulation of public schools.

He said: “In the past, education was given to people as a social service but today it has been commercialised.

“Now schools are found in open spaces, batchers, uncompleted buildings and other uncoducive environments, which have contributed to lowering its standard.

“Another reason for depopulation of public schools is the miracle centres found in private schools, where machineries are hired to write exams for students.

“Politics is another factor whereby teachers are not given free hands to exercise or mold a child’s character or teach morals and hygiene.”

He, therefore, called for increased advocacy, sensitisation, seminars, workshops, training and retraining of teachers in order to raise the standard of education.

He said that 554 teachers registered for the recent 2019 Professional Qualifying Examination in the state, adding that while 544 wrote the exam, 10 were absent.

He said that any teacher that failed to meet the December deadline for TRCN registration would be de-registered by the council.