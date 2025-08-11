Travel ban: MC Oluomo begs Tinubu to forgive KWAM 1

The National President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has pleaded with President Bola Tinubu to forgive the Fuji music legend Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, known as Kwam 1, over alleged breaches of aviation regulations and disrupted airline operations.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria alleged the 68-year-old musician committed the offence while boarding ValueJet Airlines’ morning service (Flight VK 201) to Lagos.

According to a statement signed by FAAN’s spokesperson, Obiageli Orah, Kwam 1 was said to have allegedly brought alcohol on board, a practice prohibited on domestic flights in Nigeria. This led to an altercation with a flight attendant.

The NCAA and the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, swiftly intervened and placed Ayinde on a six-month no-fly list for all domestic and international flights while investigations continue.

Reacting to the matter in a statement posted on his Instagram page on Monday, MC Oluomo appealed for mercy and leniency on behalf of Kwam 1 and others involved.

MC Oluomo’s statement partly read: “To His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I, Alhaji Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers of Nigeria (NURTW), humbly and fervently appeal to you to exercise mercy and forgiveness towards Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (K1). Like a prodigal son, K1 has acknowledged his mistakes, is sincerely apologetic, and is willing to make amends.

“I respectfully and earnestly request that the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Chris Najomo, and the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Barrister Festus Keyamo, SAN, consider tempering justice with mercy by lifting the ban imposed on K1 and the pilot, Oluranti Ogoyi, following the incident at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport’s local wing in Abuja.”

