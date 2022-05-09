Travel agent faces alleged N1.4m visa fraud charge

Ayodele Oluwayemi, 20, was on Monday arraigned in an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, for allegedly collecting N1.4m under the pretext of assisting a man procure a visa.

The Police charged the defendant, whose address was not provided, with fraud, breach of peace, obtaining money under false pretence and conspiracy.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. E. O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant and others still at large, committed the offences on April 2, at about 1.00 p.m.at Sango-Ota.

Adaraloye alleged that the defendant and his accomplices claimed to be Wheelock Traveling Company, and collected N1.4m under false pretence from the complainant, Afolabi Olumide to help him to procure a visa.

He said: “The prosecutor added that defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by claiming to be a traveling agent on Facebook, knowing that he is not.

“In addition, Oluwayemi also converted the money obtained from the complainant to his personal use without fulfilling his agreement between them.

He said that the offences contravened sections 249(b), 390(9), 419 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate A. O. Adeyemi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N2m with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to the Ogun Government.

She adjourned the case until May 26, for further hearing.