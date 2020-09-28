A 41-year-old travel agent, Johnson Toluwase, on Monday, appeared before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, for allegedly obtaining N1 million under false pretence.

Toluwase of Zone D, Area I, Kasumu Estate, Odo-Ona, Ibadan, is facing three counts of obtaining money under false pretence, stealing and malicious damage.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Olalekan Adegbite, told the court that Toluwase had, on August 20, fraudulently obtained N1 million from one Felix Olaiya on the pretext of procuring a Canadian visa for his wife and his four children.

He said the defendant also allegedly damaged the passports of Olaiya’s wife and the children.

Adegbite said that the defendant committed the offences at Ring Road area of Ibadan.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 390 (9), 419 and 451 of the Criminal Code of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The Chief Magistrate, Serifat Adesina, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N150,000, with one surety in like sum.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till November 16, for hearing.