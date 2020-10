Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore was named in the Spain squad by coach Luis Enrique on Friday, three days after also being called up by Mali.

Traore, who was born in Barcelona to Malian parents, has been at the centre of a tug-of-war between the two federations over the past 18 months.

He can still represent either nation as he has not yet played senior international football.

The winger was selected by Luis Enrique for last month’s fixtures against Germany and Ukraine, but was forced to withdraw from the squad following a positive COVID-19 test.

There is also a recall for Arsenal’s on-loan midfielder Dani Ceballos, while under-fire Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga retains his spot in the squad

There is no room for Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez and Real Madrid’s schemer Isco, while Liverpool new boy Thiago Alcantara is absent after testing positive for COVID-19.

Levante midfielder Jose Campana is the only new name in the 25-man squad that also contains Barcelona FC wonderkid Ansu Fati, Tottenham Hotspur new boy Sergio Reguilon.

Others are Manchester City trio Eric Garcia, Ferran Torres and Rodri for their friendly against Portugal on October 7 and two Nations League clashes against Switzerland on October 10 and Ukraine on October 13.

Spain squad:

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Unai Simon.

Defenders: Jesus Navas, Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Pau Torres, Eric Garcia, Diego Llorente, Jose Gaya, Sergio Reguilon.

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Mikel Merino, Dani Ceballos, Sergio Canales, Jose Campana.

Forwards: Rodrigo, Mikel Oyarzabal, Ansu Fati, Gerard Moreno, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore.

Reuters/NAN.