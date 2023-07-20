Transporters kick against alleged arbitrary increase in truck loading fees

828 828

The Association of Distributors and Transporters of Petroleum Products has kicked against the arbitrary increase of truck loading fees for Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol, by the Petroleum Tanker Drivers Association.

The National President of the association, Alhaji Lawal Dan-Zaki, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, one of the major concerns of the association is the alleged alarming abuse, impunity and arbitrary increase of levies imposed by the PTD.

Dan-Zaki said: “At present, the PTD collects N60,000 per truck for loading and is planning a further increase.

“We in the ADITOP vehemently oppose this.

ALSO READ:

“This exorbitant increase places undue burden on the already struggling general public and serves no productive purpose at this critical juncture in the downstream sector.”

Dan-Zaki said that the ADITOP firmly believed that no union or association in the oil and gas industry should be permitted to collect unreasonable levies per truck of PMS.

He added: “By doing so, the association aims to restore a fair and just system that promotes cooperation and sustainability across the industry.

“Due to these unpatriotic and illegal collections, the members of ADITOP wish to inform the general public and all stakeholders in the downstream sector of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry that the association will soon commence nationwide operations.

“This will include but not be limited to nationwide road service and safety measures for members in addition to the collection of levies.

“We cannot stand by and allow this blatant impunity against our members to persist.

“We urgently call on the Federal Government to intervene promptly and halt the petroleum tanker drivers from terrorising other stakeholders in the oil industry.”