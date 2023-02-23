Transport worker jailed six months for stealing car battery

A Dei-Dei Grade I Area Court in Abuja on Thursday sentenced a 33-year-old transport worker, Godstime Iyere to six months imprisonment for stealing a car battery.

Iyere who lives in Dankogi Zuba, Abuja, was charged with theft.

The Area Court judge, Malam Saminu Suleiman, gave Iyere an option of N30,000 fine.

The judge warned Iyere to desist from committing crime after serving their punishment.

Iyere had earlier pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada told the court that the convict committed the offence on Feb. 12.

Ogada said that the complainant, Ebere Opara Abuja reported the matter at the Zuba Police Station on Feb. 14

Ogade said on Feb. 12 the defendant stole Opara’s car battery worth N30, 000 and sold it .

The prosecutor added that during police investigation and interrogation the convict made a confessional statement.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of sections 287 of the Penal Code.