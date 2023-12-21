Transport fare slash: Presidency names Chisco, others as participating companies

CAN President visits CDS, hails military’s operational successes

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Most Revd. Daniel Okoh, has commended the Armed Forces of Nigeria for the successes being recorded in dealing with the nation’s security challenges.

He spoke when he led the leadership of CAN on a courtesy visit to the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa.

This was contained in a statement by the Director, Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, on Thursday in Abuja.

Oooh said: “We need peace, without peace we cannot pursue any developmental projects and we need peace to move forward.

“The Church has seen significant progress in the fight against criminality in the country under the watch of the CDS.”

Okoh explained that the visit was to reciprocate a similar one by the CDS to the CAN Headquarters a few months ago, which, according to him, has yielded many fruitful results.

He added that the earlier visit by the CDS also created more understanding among the Christian community with regard to the efforts by the military to combat the menace of insecurity in the country.

In his response, the CDS said that prayers had been the spiritual backing behind the successes of the armed forces, and appealed to CAN not to relent on its prayers to the nation and the military.

He also called for righteous deeds and actions by Nigerians to help overcome the security challenges.

Musa said that the mandate of the armed forces was to protect all Nigerians irrespective of any religious beliefs, and assured continued meaningful interactions with stakeholders towards ensuring lasting peace in the country.