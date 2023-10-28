Transition of King Princewill: Ex-President Jonathan pledges support

The former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has described the transition of King Prof. TJT Princewill, Amachree XI, Amanyanabo of Kalabari as not just a loss to the traditional institution in the country, but a loss to humanity and the academic community.

The former President referred to the transiting monarch as a King among Kings.

He recalled his university days experience when the king was first posted to the University of Port-Harcourt as a lecturer. Dr Jonathan, who condoled with the family of the king and the entire Kalabari kingdom, promised his little assistance in ensuring the successful transition of the king.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Chairman of the Central Working Committee, Prince Tonye Princewill, briefed the former President on the main reason for the visit to his office in Abuja.

Prince Princewill said as the highest ranking Niger Delta son and a former student of the University of Port-Harcourt, the visit is imperative as letters shall not suffice. He thanked Dr Jonathan for the roles played in the life of the king as a president.

In his speech, the Chairman of the media subcommittee, Opunabo Inko-Tariah, invoked the assistance of the former president in ensuring the king is given a befitting farewell.

In his vote of thanks, the Co-Chairman of the Central Working Committee, Chief David Briggs, thanked Dr Jonathan for the warm reception with a reminder that the burial committee is looking up to people like him.

Similarly, Nigeria’s former first Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan has assured the late monarch’s Central Working Committee of her presence during the burial

“We will be there”, were the assurances of Nigeria’s former first Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, when the trio of Prince Tonye Princewill, Chief Dr David Briggs and Sir Opunabo Inko-Tariah visited her at her Abuja residence on Friday night.

The trio were there to personally inform her of the king’s burial and also invite her to attend.

Mrs. Jonathan, who was pleased with the visit, rained encomiums on the late monarch.

She pointed out that as an Ijaw daughter of Okrika extraction, the Kalabari monarch was not just a Kalabari king, but also her father and a father to all sons and daughters of the Ijaw nation and prayed for peace, unity, love and progress in the Ijaw nation and Nigeria at large.

Earlier in his speech, the chairman of the burial committee and only child of the monarch, Prince Tonye Princewill, had briefed Mrs. Jonathan on the transition rites of the king and invited her to grace the burial in person and with her women.

In his closing remarks, the co – chairman of the committee, Chief David Briggs, thanked Mrs. Jonathan for the warm reception and hospitality.