Transgenderism is a mental illness — American author

A United States of America author and political commentator, Candice Owen, has described transgenderism as a mental illness.

She spoke after the mass shooting at The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, US.

The shooting was carried out by a transgender, Audrey Hale, which ended the lives of three children and three adults.

Taking to Twitter to react to the incident, Owen, a talk show host, advised people to keep their children away from transgendered individuals and their parents.

She wrote: “Transgenderism is a mental illness.

“Keep your children away from transgendered individuals and their parents.

“People that support and encourage this are monsters and should similarly be kept away from children.”

This is coming hours after Hale, a biological woman that identified as a male called Aiden, was shot dead after she was confronted by police at the private Christian school.

Hale, 28, who lived in Nashville, Tennessee, was armed with two assault-type weapons and a handgun.