Transforming Nigeria is everyone’s responsibility – Makinde

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has urged all Nigerians to play their roles in changing the trajectory of the country positively.

The governor stated that the responsibility of transforming Nigeria should not be left to politicians alone but that it should be an all-inclusive effort.

Makinde said this on Thursday at the burial and thanksgiving service in honour of Chief (Mrs) Florence Adeola Adeoye (Nee Latinwo), at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Yemetu, Ibadan.

The governor paid glowing tribute to the late Mama Adeoye, who, according to him, influenced and greatly impacted his life.

He prayed to God to continually uphold the family and everyone Mama left behind.

He said: “I greet everyone seated here today, including my father and former governor of our state, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, our traditional rulers, the pastorate and everyone.

“During the sermon, the preacher said we all have a role to play in putting Nigeria back on track.

“I can say that is true.

“But you get the kind of leaders you deserve.

“I grew up in this neighbourhood.

“So, whatever I turn out to be is an influence from this environment.

“Everybody knows that our mother, who we are paying last respect to, was very close to my biological mother.

“They were in this church together.

“In fact, Mama was one of the last set of those who influenced my character.

“One thing I can add is that Mama lived well.

“We thank God for her life.

“We can’t complain or cry over her passing at 85.

“We would have loved that she is still here to celebrate 90 years.

“But we have to thank God for her life.”

The governor said that he would be donating a new musical organ to the church on behalf of all the children of Mama Adeoye.

Earlier in his sermon, the Vicar of the Church, Venerable Festus Omowole, commended Governor Makinde for unprecedented developmental strides and putting in place a strong security architecture in the state.

Omowole charged the people to always have the fear of God and be conscious of their end and their place of rest.

The event had in attendance former Governor Ladoja; Chief Mutiat Ladoja; Senior Executive Assistant to the Governor on General Duties, Chief Bayo Lawal; Executive Assistant to the Governor on Administration, Rev. Idowu Ogedengbe; and Special Assistant on Interfaith, Rev. Femi Ibikunle, among other dignitaries.

