Transformer replacement, purchase not responsibility of electricity consumers – FCCPC

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission says it is not the responsibility of the customer or the community to purchase, replace or repair electricity transformers.

The Federal Government agency made this position known on its official Twitter handle: @fccpcnigeria on Sunday.

It warned Distribution Companies against pushing responsibilities to customers, which was against consumer electricity rights.

The Commission also said that it was not the responsibility of consumers to purchase poles or other associated equipment used in the distribution of electricity in line with the National Electricity Regulation Commission’s Investment in Electricity Networks Regulation 2015.

“It is not the responsibility of the customer or the community to purchase, replace or repair transformers, poles or other associated equipment used in the distribution of electricity,” the Commission said.

The Commission quoted the NERC’s regulation, which says: “Faulty transformer are supposed to be replaced by the Electricity Distribution Company within 48 hours of the official complaint being made.

“The DisCo is responsible for such replacement or repairs.

“However, if the DisCo is unable to speedily replace the faulty transformer, residents may go into discussion with the company and agree on the terms of replacement of the affected transformer if they so wish to assume the responsibility of the company.

“Consumers that intend to go into such discussions with DisCos are strongly advised to read the Commission’s guidelines for such agreements.

“This is bearing in mind that any equipment purchased and integrated into the electricity system or grid automatically becomes the property of the electricity DisCo.”

The Commission urged consumers to visit https://nerc.gov.ng for details of the NERC Investment in Electricity Networks Regulation 2015.