Transcorp Power posts impressive Q3 2025 results

Transcorp Power Plc, one of the power subsidiaries of Nigeria’s leading listed conglomerate, Transnational Corporation Plc, has announced its unaudited Q3 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025, posting impressive results.

According to the details released on Monday, the company’s revenue grew by 38 percent year-on-year to N308.5 billion in 2025.

This is compared to N223.5 billion in Q3 2024.

The Q3 2025 performance was driven by an increase in average power generation, reflecting Transcorp Power’s continued investment in improving generation capacity and operational excellence.

Gross profit increased to N119.7 billion, up from N96.5 billion in Q3 2024, representing a year-on-year growth of 24 percent, with a gross margin of 38.8 percent.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) climbed to N91.18 billion in Q3 2025 from N81.12 billion in Q3 2024, representing a year-on-year growth of 12.4 percent.

Profit After Tax (PAT) rose to N68.42 billion in Q3 2025, from N58.4 billion in Q3 2024, representing a year-on-year growth of 17 percent.

Speaking on the results posted, the Chairman of Transcorp Power Plc, Emmanuel Nnorom, said: “Our performance in the third quarter, building on the positive momentum in the first half of the year, demonstrates Transcorp Power’s resilience and capacity to sustain profitability, despite economic challenges, supported by efficient operations strategies and prudent cost management.

“This sustained performance, in the face of economic headwinds will further strengthen investor confidence in our capacity to create shared value and maintain our growth trajectory.”

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Power Plc, Peter Ikenga, said: “The Q3 2025 results are underpinned by further growth in energy delivered to the grid, and emphasising our strategic approach, that ensures we deliver ever increasing value to our shareholders and stakeholders.

“These results illustrate our continuous drive to improve our business operations, eliminating waste and harnessing value.

“We are confident of finishing the year strong in fulfilment of our mission to improving lives and transforming Africa.”