Transcorp power declares 115% revenue growth, N80b profit for 2024

Transcorp Power Plc has declared a revenue growth of 115 percent in 2024, amounting to N305.9 billion and an operating profit after tax of N80.01 billion.

Emmanuel Nnorom, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Transcorp Power Plc, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja.

He spoke at the companies’ Annual General Meeting.

Nnorom said that the financial performance was an improvement of the previous year (2023) when the company generated N141 billion in revenue and a profit after tax of N30.2 billion.

According to him, the financial performance reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to its shareholders.

He said: “We remain steadfast in our pursuit of value creation and assure our investors of continued robust returns.

“I am proud of how our organisation faced and responded to a particular challenging market and macroeconomic environment, and our future remains bright.”

Nnorom said that the company fully paid down its foreign exchange acquisition loan of $215 million obtained in 2014.

He said following the complete repayment of the dollar loans, the company’s gearing ratio reduced significantly from 64.48 per cent in 2023 to 29.70 per cent in 2024, indicating financial stability.

He added: “Furthermore, in 2024, the company was listed on the main board of the Nigerian Stock Exchange at a market cap of N1.08 trillion which has grown to N2.70 trillion as of December 31 2024.”

He said that the company also added an additional 125 megawatts to its generating capacity, moving it from 500 megawatts to 625 megawatts, and further boosting its ability to generate more power.

He said that the board earlier recommended and paid an interim dividend of N1. 50 per ordinary share in July 2024, adding: “The board of directors has recommended a full dividend of five Naira per share, comprising the interim dividend of N1.50 and N3.50 per share for approval at the 12th AGM.”

The Managing Director of the company, Peter Ikenga, described 2024 as a year of “record revenue generation” for the sixth consecutive year.

Ikenga said that Transcorp Power Plc remained resilient over the last year despite ongoing economic uncertainty.

He said that the company remained secure with regard to the availability of gas, having secured gas supply from multiple sources with redundant pipeline networks into its plant to further its gas supply security.

According to him, the plant continued to provide the most reliable services to the national grid, thereby helping in grid stabilisation and significant reduction in downtime during grid disturbances.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Transcorp Power Plc is a subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc.

