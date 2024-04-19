Transcorp Power appoints Non-Executive Directors

Transcorp Power Plc on Thursday announced the appointment of Faith Tuedor-Matthews and Charles Odita as Independent Non-Executive Directors following the approval of its Board of Directors.

Stanley Chikwendu, Company Secretary, Transcorp Power, said this in a disclosure sent to the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

Chikwendu said the appointments represent the ongoing commitment of Transcorp Group to corporate governance best practice.

According to him, the group is also poised to institutionalisation and ensuring that the Board is composed of members who bring a deep understanding of the company’s operating environment.

He said that Tuedor-Matthews has over 40 years of experience.

Also Read:

As the former Group Managing Director of Mainstreet Bank Limited, she spearheaded a significant financial turnaround, recording remarkable results within a short period of time.

The company secretary said that Odita would also bringing his over 40 years of experience to the Board of Transcorp Power, of which 30 years were spent in senior and executive level positions in the oil and gas industry.

He grew his career at Shell Petroleum Development Company Limited, occupying positions across operations, research and drilling.

Commenting on the appointment, Emmanuel Nnorom, Chairman, Transcorp Power Plc, expressed his confidence in the new appointees.

Nnorom expressed conviction that Transcorp Power would benefit from their immense experience.

He said: “Transcorp Power Plc has achieved significant success in recent years and is positioned to achieve more.

“At such a time of accelerated growth, we are pleased to welcome Ms Faith Tuedor-Mathews and Mr Charles Odita to the Board of Directors.

“We are confident that their extensive experience will be invaluable to us, as we continue to demonstrate our purpose, to improve lives and transform Africa.”

Transcorp Power Plc is an electricity generating subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp Group), Africa’s leading, listed companies, with strategic investments in the power, hospitality, and energy sectors.

The electricity subsidiary operates the 972 MW gas-fired Ughelli Power Plant and together with non-quoted Transcorp Group fellow subsidiary TransAfam Power, which operates the 966 MW gas-fired Afam Power Plant.

It is a critical element in Transcorp Group’s strategy of transformation by powering homes, schools, hospitals, and industries across Nigeria.