Transcorp Hotels MD/CEO joins Save the Children United Kingdom’s Africa Advisory Board

Dupe Olusola, Managing Director and CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc has been appointed to Save the Children United Kingdom’s Africa Advisory Board.

She brings to the philanthropy a wealth of experience in leadership, strategic development, and community engagement.

With a background in turning around businesses, transformation and investments – SMEs and private equity, Dupe has continued to distinguish herself in all markets

Under her visionary leadership, Transcorp Hotels Plc has achieved impressive milestones and contributed significantly to its parent company Transcorp Group’s purpose of improving lives and transforming Africa. Dupe Olusola’s commitment to excellence and passion for transformative change aligns perfectly with Save the Children’s core values and objectives.

Her extensive expertise and deep insights will be invaluable as the organisation continues its mission to create a sustainable impact for children across the continent.

Commenting on the appointment, Dupe Olusola said, “I am honoured to join Save the Children United Kingdom’s Africa Advisory Board.

“Africa’s child population will reach 1 billion by 2055, according to UNICEF, making it the largest child population among all continents. Hence, investing in our children is not just a moral imperative but a strategic one for our future.

“Giving African children an equal opportunity to thrive will be a game changer for development in our continent. I believe that every child deserves early access to health services, education, and safe water, as well as other goods and services that can maximise a child’s opportunities as an adult and end the cycle of poverty. We have an important task on our hands, and I look forward to working alongside such a dedicated team to drive sustainable and impactful change for our children.”

Save the Children is the world’s leading independent organisation for children, dedicated to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to thrive. With a presence in over 100 countries, Save the Children works to provide access to quality education, healthcare, protection from harm, and emergency response services.

As a member of the Africa Advisory Board, Dupe Olusola will provide strategic guidance and support to Save the Children UK, helping to shape initiatives that drive positive outcomes for children.

A multiple award-wining executive, Dupe Olusola earlier in the year became the first female CEO of a N1trillion company on the Nigerian Exchange. She was named 2023 CEO of the year by the Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards as well as leading Nigerian publication Leadership newspaper. Dupe Olusola is also a member of the advisory board of the Africa Hospitality Investment Forum and a member of the Board of Directors, United Capital Microfinance Bank.