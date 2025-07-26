Transcorp Hotels grow revenue to N47.6b in first half

Transcorp Hotels Plc has reported a revenue growth of N47.6 billion in the first half of the year.

This reported revenue growth is a 60.07 percent rise from the N29.7 billion generated as revenue within the same period under review in 2024.

Transcorp Hotels announced this in its unaudited financial report for the first half of the year released as a corporate disclosure through the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Friday.

According to the report, the hotel witnessed a 70.92 percent growth in its gross profit from N21.19 billion to N36.2 billion, while the profit before tax rose from N10.5 billion to N12.2 billion.

The company raked in N8.7 billion profit, an increase from N6.6 billion of the previous year.

It incurred further losses in its cost of sales from N8.53 billion to N11.36 billion, while the operating expenses increased losses from N13.3 billion to N22.8 billion.

The earnings per share also climbed from 65k to 85k.

The period saw the launch of the Company’s world-class, 5,000-seat capacity Transcorp Centre, demonstrating Transcorp Hotels positioning as the event and hospitality leader in Nigeria.

The company’s successful launch of Nigeria’s largest corporate venue is further evidence of its ability to unlock new revenue streams and drive sustainable growth.

In line with its promise to continually deliver value, the Company is rewarding shareholders with an interim dividend of N1,024,252,841 at N0.10 for every 50 kobo ordinary share, subject to appropriate withholding tax.

The Chairman Transcorp Hotels Plc, Emmanuel Nnorom, commented: “Transcorp Hotels’ outstanding performance in the first half of 2025 furhter validates our transformative strategies, with a laser focus on innovation and operational efficiency.

“It affirms our steadfast dedication to delivering investor returns and signals our profound confidence in Transcorp Hotels’ future growth.

“Moving forward, we are confident in our ability to consistently raise the bar for the industry, fulfilling our mission to redefine hospitality in Africa.”

The MD/CEO Transcorp Hotels Plc, Uzo Oshogwe, said: “Our exceptional H1 2025 performance reflects our relentless execution of a growth-focused agenda.

“These results reflect the resilience of our business model and the dedication of our team.

“Building on the foundation of our iconic assets, the Transcorp Hilton Abuja and the new 5,000-seat capacity Transcorp Centre, we are not just leading Nigeria’s hospitality sector, but redefining excellence across Africa.

“Our sustained momentum is a reflection of our commitment to innovation, operational efficiency, and value creation for all stakeholders.”

Transcorp Hotels Plc is the hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc, one of Africa’s leading listed companies with strategic investments in the power, hospitality, and energy sectors.

Transcorp Hotels is redefining hospitality standards in Africa through its businesses, including the iconic Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Nigeria’s flagship hospitality destination, and digital platform, Aura by Transcorp Hotels.

