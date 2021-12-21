Transcorp Hotels appoints another Non-Executive Director

The Board of Directors of Transcorp Hotels Plc has announced the appointment of Bolanle Onagoruwa as an Independent Non-Executive Director effective December 17.

This was contained in a notice by the Company Secretary, Kofo Olokun-Olawoyin, posted on the website of the Nigerian Exchange.

According to the notice posted on Monday in Lagos, the appointment is in pursuant to the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act and Articles of Association of Transcorp Hotels.

The notice read: “Onagoruwa has over 30 years of private and public sector professional experience covering commercial legal practice, with Bentley Edu and Co; Legal Counsel.

“Also with the Nigerian Industrial Development Bank, and Company Secretary/Legal Adviser Abuja Branch Head of Midas Merchant Bank, before she joined the Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE).

“At post-retirement, she served as Acting CEO of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company before joining ENL Consortium Limited.”

Olokun-Olawoyin said Onagoruwa contributed immensely to the public sector reform and privatisation in Nigeria during her 12-year service with the BPE, adding: “She also contributed in various directorate capacities (Director, Oil and Gas, Director, Industry and Manufacturing, Director, Electric Power, Director, National Parks and National Facilities.

“She served four years service as Secretary Social Development and Secretary Education in the Federal Capital Territory Administration before retiring as the Director-General of BPE in 2012.

“The power sector reform and privatisation programme recorded significant progress during her two-year tenure as Director-General of BPE.”

According to the notice, Onagoruwa, a lawyer by profession, holds an LLB from the University of Lagos, a Post Graduate Diploma in Politics and International Relations from the University of Kent at Canterbury.

She is also an alumna of the Harvard Business School (General Manager Programme), and was an Independent Director of NOVA Merchant Bank from 2017 to 2021.