Transcorp Hilton Abuja has been honoured with four awards, including Africa’s Leading Business Hotel, for the sixth consecutive year at the 27th annual World Travel Awards.

The hotel, which is owned by Transcorp Hotels Plc, the hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc, also won the awards for Nigeria’s Leading Hotel, Nigeria’s Leading Business Hotel and Nigeria’s Leading Hotel Suite (the Presidential Suite).

Commenting on the award, Kevin Brett, General Manager, Transcorp Hilton Abuja, said: “We are delighted to once again receive the World Travel Awards in various categories. To have won this award for 6 consecutive years is a testament to the fact that the hardwork and commitment our team put in daily is recognized and appreciated.

“I thank our guests who through their continuous patronage and feedback have helped us retain the number one position in the Nigerian hospitality industry.”

The Managing Director, Transcorp Hotels Plc, Dupe Olusola, in her remarks, highlighted the significance of receiving such an award during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Olusola said: “It is such a pleasure to receive the ultimate seal of excellence in the global tourism and hospitality industry from the World Travel Awards.

“At a time where travellers are exploring only the best hospitality products, the significance of this recognition is truly important.”

According to the organisers of the award, this year’s World Travel Awards nomination programme reported record visitor traffic and engagement from the public voters (the all-important tourism consumer) “despite the incredible challenges faced by our industry over the course of 2020.

“This shows that as the global recovery begins, the appetite for tourism has never been as keen and offers hope and much needed encouragement to us all.”

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.

The full list of 2020 winners of the World Travel Awards can be found at worldtravelawards.com.