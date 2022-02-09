Transcorp Hilton Abuja wins Traveller Review Award 2022

Transcorp Hilton Abuja has won Booking.com’s Traveller Review Award 2022. This award celebrates businesses that consistently exceeded travellers’ expectations, having earned great traveller reviews.

“We are honoured to receive this award which highlights Transcorp Hilton Abuja as consistently delivering quality experiences while navigating changing guest expectations during a pandemic.

“Our ability to evolve and adapt to changing guest preferences has been key to making our hotel a top destination for business and leisure travellers, as well as locals who want a luxurious hospitality experience.”

“We remain committed to providing exceptional services across all our touch points,” the Transcorp Hotels Plc MD/CEO added.

According to an Award letter signed by Glenn Fogel, President & Chief Executive Officer of Booking.com, the Dutch Online Travel Agency said it understood how difficult it is to exceed the expectations of travellers.

“We know that’s never easy – let alone amid a global pandemic. It takes a lot of hard work, vision, coordination, and attention to detail, and you’ve excelled,” said Fogel.

Transcorp Hotels Plc. has always maintained that its mission is to redefine hospitality standards in Africa and the company has been doing this through innovation and exceptional services as it creates value for its customers and other stakeholders.

The company is developing a word-class event center at Transcorp Hilton Abuja, as it seeks to increase its market share in the conference and events space. Transcorp Hotels Plc is also working on a lifestyle center in Lagos that will rival the best of its kind globally. As part of its continuous expansion plans, the hospitality giant is planning developments in Lagos and Port Harcourt, even as it continues to build its online accommodation booking platform Aura by Transcorp Hotels, where guests can book both hotels and short let homes. Transcorp Hotels Calabar is also currently being upgraded to maintain the high standards the hospitality brand is known for.