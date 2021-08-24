Transcorp appoints Oliver Andrews as independent non-executive director

The Board of Directors, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp) Plc, has formally announced the appointment of Mr Oliver Andrews as an Independent Non-Executive Director, from August 23.

This is contained in a notice dated August 23, signed by Mrs Kofo Olokun-Olawoyin, posted on the website of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) as a formal notice to the investing public on Tuesday in Lagos.

The notice explained that the appointment was pursuant to the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act and Article 31 of the Articles of Association of Transcorp.

According to the notice, Andrews has over 35 years’ experience in infrastructure development, investing, public-private partnerships and strategic advisory work, such as advising and partnering with governments, regional, international corporations and development finance institutions.

The notice read in part: “During his career, in differing senior roles, he has overseen the investment of approximately, 10 billion dollar and originated 100 billion dollar of infrastructure deals across the African continent, on behalf of investee institutions.

“Mr Andrews was formerly Executive Director and Chief Investment Officer, at the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), one of the biggest investors in infrastructure solutions in Africa, where he oversaw the growth of assets under management, from one billion dollars to over 8.4 billion dollars, including significant investments in the energy and natural resources sector.

“In addition, Andrews pioneered the project development asset class at AFC and led strategic formulation and business development, portfolio management and execution of investments.

“He previously served as CEO of TCI Infrastructure and the Gambia Ports Authority,” it added.