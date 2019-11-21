The Senate on Thursday passed an amendment that will ensure collection of tax from transaction on YouTube, Google, Amazon and other online transactions.

The lawmakers’ resolution was sequel to the consideration of the report of Senate Committee on Finance, which was presented by Senator Olamilekan Adeola.

According to Adeola, all transactions through Google, Amazon, Jumia and Ali Baba among others will now attract tax as a result of passage of the Finance Bill by the Senate.

It could be recalled that the Finance Bill 2019 was presented together with the 2020 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly by the President Muhammadu Buhari on October 14, 2019.