Tramadol in gas cylinder among shock recoveries by NDLEA + Video

Tramadol concealed in a gas cylinder were among the shocking recoveries made by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in the outgone week.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, made this known on Sunday in a statement released to newsmen.

According to Babafemi in the statement on Sunday, operatives of the NDLEA made the shocking recovery in Kano State on February 3, 2025.

The operatives, who also arrested the duo of Usaini Salisu and Yahaya Mu’azu, both 23 years old, in connection with the drug, made the discovery at Gadar Tamburawa along Zaria Road.

Also Read:

They recovered 15,396 pills of tramadol from the gas cylinder used to conceal the consignment.

In another operation the same day, operatives nabbed a female suspect, Choima Okeke, 35, with 27 blocks of skunk, a strain of cannabis, weighing 15kg, at Sabon Gari area of Kano.

A consignment of 12,800 pills of tramadol 250mg going to Shuwarin in Jigawa State was intercepted by NDLEA officers on patrol along Kabba-Obajana Highway in Kogi State February 8, with a suspect, Salisu Basiru, 33, arrested.

Similarly, no fewer than 65 parcels of Colorado, a strong synthetic strain of cannabis, with a total weight of 1.600kg, also heading to Jigawa State, were recovered from another suspect, Rufai Hassan, 32, at the same checkpoint the same day.

With the same vigour, Commands and formations of the Agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse sensitisation activities to schools, worship centres, work places, and communities among others in the past week.

These included WADA enlightenment lecture to students and staff of Saint Secondary School, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State; Taangayar Malam Abubakar Bichi, an Almajiri school in Bichi, Kano State; Federal Government Girls College, Calabar, Cross River State; College of Nursing and Science, Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State; and Meiran Community Junior Secondary School, Abule Egba, Lagos State.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1888542815698690053

Post Views: 21