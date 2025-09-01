Train Derailment: UNILORIN Alumni group applauds NRC boss leadership

The University of Ilorin Alumni Association, Lagos State Chapter, has commiserated with, and lauded the Managing Director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, over the recent train derailment incident.

This was contained in a press release jointly signed by the chapter’s Chairperson and General Secretary, Engr. Isiwat A, Lawal and Bar. J. J. Ajadi, respectively and sent to The Eagleonline, on Monday.

The association expressed gratitude to God that no life was lost, describing the incident as “a temporary setback.”

The association equally reaffirmed its solidarity with Dr. Opeifa, noting that his trajectory of accomplishments — from his role as Transportation Secretary in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, to his unprecedented coordination of LASTMA in Lagos State — remains a reassuring testament to his competence and energy.

It added: “We believe Dr Opeifa’s promptness saved the nation from unnecessary embarrassment”.

The organization stated that with Opeifa’s purposeful leadership, it is confident that the NRC will attain enviable heights and deliver excellent services Nigerians will celebrate.

The Alumni body further assured Dr. Opeifa of its prayers and unwavering support as he continues to reposition the NRC for greater efficiency and national pride.

