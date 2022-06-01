Train Attack: PDP Lawmaker begins one-man protest to secure victims release

Rep. Bamidele Salam, (PDP-Osun) has embarked on a one-man protest over the kidnapped victims of Kaduna train attack, appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the victims release.

Salam, while briefing newsmen Wednesday in Abuja, after carrying a placard with the inscription “President Muhammadu Buhari please do more to secure freedom for the Kaduna train abductees and other citizens in captivity” , walked from the Unity Fountain to the National Assembly Complex in protest.

He said kidnapped victims of the train attack remained in captivity till now, adding that it was not clear how long they would be held there.

“Whether they will remain there like the remnant of the Chibok girls kidnapped in 2014, Leah Sharibu, who has been in captivity since Feb. 19, 2018, the Bethel Baptist High School among others, no one can tell,” he said.

He urged the President to do all that is within his power as the Commander-In-Chief to help in securing the release of the victims.

“The President must rekindle that confidence and a good place to start will be to work assiduously to secure the release of the kidnapped Kaduna train victims.’’

Salam expressed worry over the turn of events in the country, saying it should not be a place where criminals would operate freely.

“One of the key dimensions of this criminality is the unholy practice of kidnapping for ransom, which according reports has spawned a billion naira industry in the last seven years or so.

“It is to our embarrassment as a nation that our wives, mothers, fathers, husbands get routinely kidnapped at will by bandits.”

The lawmaker lamented that many of them had been killed even after the payment of ransom by their families or communities.