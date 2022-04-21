Train attack: El-Rufai revealing secret information – NSA, Munguno

The National Security Adviser, Babagana Munguno, has criticised the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, over his comments on security, saying that the governor was revealing secret security information.

The NSA said this on Thursday after the security council meeting with heads of security agencies and ministers, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Munguno criticised El-Rufai for being a loudmouth, adding that he could indirectly help terrorists restrategise and in turn, endangered those in captivity.

He did this while responding to a question on El-Rufai’s claim that the military failed to act despite intelligence reports made available to them early enough on the hideout of bandits and planned attacks.

“El Rufai’s comments could compromise the security situation as the bandits can relocate to other destinations if they know that their current hideout is known.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai spoke about the security agencies saying we know who they are, where they are. Again, that is dangerous.

“When you start talking too much, you give away a lot. Now, even if they say we know where they are, that in itself is already a problem. Because once you say it, whether it is true or false, the person who has your people in captivity will move to another location.

It’s just as simple as that. So sometimes it is best to just keep silent, mum is the word,” the NSA said.